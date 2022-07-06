Edward “Eddie” Earl Hodges Jr., age 58, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born January 15, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. Eddie was a 1982 graduate of Douglas County High School, where he played football from 1978 through 1982. He was an avid golfer and worked at West Pines Golf Club while in high school. He attended one year at Jacksonville State University. Eddie loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a great host, loving to entertain friends with his cooking, grilling, smoking and campfires. In his spare time, he loved fishing and hunting. He was an avid Auburn football fan, as well as NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward E. Hodges, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Robert Lee and Lillian Pitts; his paternal grandparents, Herman and Lorene Hodges; and his sister, Kimberly Lyle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 27 years, Elizabeth “Ann” Henley Hodges; two sons, Waylon Miller and Edward Hodges; his mother, Carol Anne Hodges; grandson, Mason Miller and granddaughter, Henley Miller.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Eddie to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children athttps://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give or by mail 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607; or to the Alzheimer’s Association atwww.alz.org or by mail 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.