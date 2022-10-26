Edward Seaborn Cooley, age 94, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away October 16, 2022. He was born November 10, 1927 in Atlanta, Georgia. Edward proudly served his country as a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He left high school to join the Navy, serving on a ship as an aircraft mechanic during WWII, and was called back to serve on the same ship during the Korean War. After the war, Edward began his career in insurance, working for MIC Insurance and Allstate Insurance. He had a successful career as manager at Allstate. A true Southern gentleman, Edward was a kind soul, who never spoke ill of anyone and was kind to all. He was a long-time member of Lithia Springs United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he loved outdoors, golf, fishing, hunting and traveling.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 73 years, Bettie Jo Cooley; his parents, John Seaborn and Nellie Christine (Wallace) Cooley; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Bill King.
