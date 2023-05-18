Edward Skinner Krebs, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born April 1, 1937, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to Robert McEvoy Krebs and Amy Louise Skinner Krebs. He married Sylvia Howell on August 22, 1970, in Forest, Mississippi.

Ed attended Maryville College in Tennessee. While enrolled there he participated in a junior year abroad program in Tokyo, Japan. After graduation he served in the United States Navy. He later earned a Master’s degree at Indiana University and a Ph.D. in Chinese History at the University of Washington. He spent a year at the Inter-University Program for Chinese Language Study in Taiwan. Ed later taught at West Georgia College, Georgia State University and other institutions in the Atlanta area. He and his wife Sylvia lived and worked in China intermittently for more than thirty years and organized groups for travel to China.

