Elaine Holtzclaw, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1941 in Carroll County, daughter to the late Mr. Henry Holland and the late Mrs. Verma Fountain. Elaine’s kind and gentle spirit touched the lives of many, and her memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Virgil Holtzclaw; brother, Selwyn Holland.

