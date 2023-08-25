Elaine Holtzclaw, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1941 in Carroll County, daughter to the late Mr. Henry Holland and the late Mrs. Verma Fountain. Elaine’s kind and gentle spirit touched the lives of many, and her memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Virgil Holtzclaw; brother, Selwyn Holland.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Tate of Lithia Springs; son, Jeff (Tracy) Holtzclaw of Douglasville; brother, Mike (Nancy) Holland of Cedartown; grandchildren, Morgan (Travis) Ritchie, Kegan Tate, Kaci Holtzclaw, Mark Tate; great grandchildren, Kendall Ritchie.
Elaine dedicated many years of her life to her work at the Board of Education and Delta Airlines, where she made a positive impact on both her colleagues and customers. Her commitment to excellence and strong work ethic were evident in all that she did. Elaine approached her career with passion and professionalism, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Elaine had a deep love for gardening and flowers.
One of Elaine’s proudest accomplishments was owning her own flower shop, aptly named “Elaine’s Flower Shop.” For several years, this establishment became a beacon of love and happiness within the community.
In addition to being an outstanding professional and gardener, Elaine was a loving friend, partner, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She cherished moments spent with family members, creating lasting memories through shared laughter and unconditional love. Elaine’s nurturing nature extended beyond her beloved plants; it radiated through every aspect of her life.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at the chapel of Jones-Wynn in Douglasville on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
