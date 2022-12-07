Elaine Huska, 71, of Douglasville, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. 

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Pastor Mike Mayfield officiating. 

Service information

Dec 17
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 17, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
