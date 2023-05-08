Elaine Robertson Huneycutt, 83, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on January 28, 2023 in Charlotte. She was born on October 25, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Laurie Frances Cowan Robertson and Robert H. Robertson. Elaine grew up in Social Circle, Georgia, where she graduated from Social Circle High School in 1957 and completed her freshman year at West Georgia College.

In August of 1959, Elaine married the love of her life, Hollis “Dean” Huneycutt who passed away on April 8, 2000. Together they had one beautiful and loving daughter Holly Huneycutt Mahfoze. Elaine retired from Trust Company Bank/SunTrust Bank (now Truist) after 42 years, serving most of those years in the Executive Office as an administrative assistant.

