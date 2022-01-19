Eleanor Jeane
Burnett Reece, 84,
of Douglasville, died
on Sunday, Jan. 16,
2022.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday,
Jan. 22, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in
the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Josh
Buice officiating.
Interment will
follow at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
