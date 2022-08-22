Elizabeth Morris obit

Elizabeth Ann Morris, 80, of Winston, was born in Atlanta on May 3, 1942 to Lily Jewel and William Hoyt Parker. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Morris Hinds.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John “Harold” Morris; her daughters Julie Morris Barnwell (husband, Mike) and Sherry Morris Lewis (husband, Steve); six grandchildren, Rachel Ann Lewis Bentley (Trey), Kelsey Elizabeth Reid, Jessica Lewis Butler (Ryan), Collin Reid, Rebekah Lewis Duggan (Darrell Lee) and Steven Lewis. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Jo Brooks of Marietta and Judy Echols of Acworth.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos