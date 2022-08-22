Elizabeth Ann Morris, 80, of Winston, was born in Atlanta on May 3, 1942 to Lily Jewel and William Hoyt Parker. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Morris Hinds.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John “Harold” Morris; her daughters Julie Morris Barnwell (husband, Mike) and Sherry Morris Lewis (husband, Steve); six grandchildren, Rachel Ann Lewis Bentley (Trey), Kelsey Elizabeth Reid, Jessica Lewis Butler (Ryan), Collin Reid, Rebekah Lewis Duggan (Darrell Lee) and Steven Lewis. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Jo Brooks of Marietta and Judy Echols of Acworth.
Elizabeth graduated from West Fulton High School. She worked for Pitney Bowes in the early sixties. She later stayed home to raise her three daughters. It was during that time she became co-owner of the family business, Morris Heating and Air, where she served as Office Manager for 40 years.
She enjoyed traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her six grandchildren). She had a heart of gold and would often help those in need. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville where she served as Treasurer for her ladies’ Sunday school class until her illness. She supported St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Backpack Ministry to feed children at risk of hunger.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 6-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Dr. John Pennington officiating.
Collin Reid, Mike Barnwell, Mark Brooks, Ryan Butler, Steven Lewis, Steve Lewis, Trey Bentley, Darrell Lee Duggan will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Garden.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.