Mrs. Elizabeth Banks, age 90, of Villa Rica passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Born on September 5, 1932 in Dothan, AL, she is the daughter of the late Mr. James Brinkley, Sr. and the late Mrs. Hortense Murrell Brinkley. Elizabeth was known for her unwavering commitment to her family.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by brothers, James Hugh Brinkley, Jr, and Maurice Brinkley; sister, Edna Jo Brinkley; brother in law, Camp Hopkins.