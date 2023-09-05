Mrs. Elizabeth Banks, age 90, of Villa Rica passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Born on September 5, 1932 in Dothan, AL, she is the daughter of the late Mr. James Brinkley, Sr. and the late Mrs. Hortense Murrell Brinkley. Elizabeth was known for her unwavering commitment to her family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by brothers, James Hugh Brinkley, Jr, and Maurice Brinkley; sister, Edna Jo Brinkley; brother in law, Camp Hopkins.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Mr. Harvey Banks; son, Craig Banks and daughter in law Julie Banks, of Douglasville; sister, Martha Hopkins of Villa Rica; grandson, Trevor Banks.
Family-oriented to the core, Elizabeth was a mother like no other. Elizabeth's compassionate nature extended beyond her own family. As an active member of her church Lithia Springs United Methodist Church and community, Elizabeth left an indelible mark on the countless lives she touched. She dedicated her time and efforts to numerous local organizations. Elizabeth also shared a passion for baseball and football games. Whenever there was a local game playing nearby, you could find Elizabeth in the stands cheering on the home team.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to the Alzheimer’s foundation.
The family will have a graveside service at Mozley Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.