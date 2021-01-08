Elizabeth Diane McKenzie, 74, of Temple, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mozley Memorial Park in Lithia Springs with the Rev. Lloyd Latham officiating.
The interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed.
