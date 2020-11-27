Elizabeth Jean Stock Fowler, 53, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, beginning at 11 am. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Minister Mike Mallory officiating.
Those desiring to
do so may send flowers or make a contribution to your local humane society.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
