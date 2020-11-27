Elizabeth Jean Stock Fowler, 53, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, beginning at 11 am. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Minister Mike Mallory officiating.

Those desiring to

do so may send flowers or make a contribution to your local humane society.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Nov 28
Visitation
Saturday, November 28, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 28
Funeral
Saturday, November 28, 2020
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
