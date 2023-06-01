Elizabeth Warren Lenz, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on May 29, 2023. She was born in Sandusky, Ohio on January 29, 1950, daughter of the late B.W. Warren and the late Katherine Warren.
She is survived by her children: Robert Moseley, Melissa Moseley, Stacey Moseley, Joseph Moseley, Teddy Wilding, Jonathan Wilding (Amanda), Linsey LaPlace (Jeremy), Danielle Phillips (Taylor); grandchildren: Felicity Wilding, Emmett Wilding, Ethan Wilding, Olivia LaPlace, Nova-Raye LaPlace, Alyssa Webb, Ariana Webb, Kaison Phillips, Karter Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.