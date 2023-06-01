Elizabeth Warren Lenz, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on May 29, 2023. She was born in Sandusky, Ohio on January 29, 1950, daughter of the late B.W. Warren and the late Katherine Warren.

She is survived by her children: Robert Moseley, Melissa Moseley, Stacey Moseley, Joseph Moseley, Teddy Wilding, Jonathan Wilding (Amanda), Linsey LaPlace (Jeremy), Danielle Phillips (Taylor); grandchildren: Felicity Wilding, Emmett Wilding, Ethan Wilding, Olivia LaPlace, Nova-Raye LaPlace, Alyssa Webb, Ariana Webb, Kaison Phillips, Karter Phillips.

Service information

Jun 3
Visitation
Saturday, June 3, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jun 3
Service
Saturday, June 3, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
