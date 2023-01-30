Ellen Richardson died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Funeral services for Mrs. Richardson will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Golden UMC, 6903 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 3:01 pm
Ellen Richardson died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Funeral services for Mrs. Richardson will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Golden UMC, 6903 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville.
A viewing was held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville.
The remains will lie at the church from 12 p.m. on Tuesday until the funeral service.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.