Elsa Lagahit Brumbelow, 74, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
She was born in the Philippines on Sept. 1, 1947, daughter of the late Jose Lagahit and the late Socorro Su Lagahit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Brumbelow.
She is survived by her children, Eric Morante (Michelle), Angeli Morante, Justin Morante, Robyn Brumbelow; grandchildren, Caleb Morante, Norah Morante; grand dog, Boo; niece, Fe Velez (Jude) and their son, Sam; several sisters, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
