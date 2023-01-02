Elton Thompson, 84, of Douglasville, peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
A native of Georgia, he was born April 1, 1938 in Powder Springs, to the late Gilbert and Lillian Thompson. In his youth, he moved with his parents to Thomasville. Elton was a 1957 graduate of Thomasville High School, where he was a passionate and decorated football player. He graduated from Southern Tech with a degree in building construction. Elton attained his architectural license and was the architect on many projects for Heery & Heery Architects before opening his own practice.
He was a Veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Elton was a member of Douglasville First United Methodist Church and over the years was active in many areas of service in the church. He especially loved The Brotherhood Sunday School Class and was one of the teachers for several years. In his spare time, Elton enjoyed many outdoor activities including working in the yard of the house he built for his family in 1963, wood working, riding motorcycles, sail boating and snow skiing. He especially loved traveling and enjoying the sights in the U.S. with his family and abroad with his wife, Judy.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Mildred Ellerbee and Margaret Gaydon; brother, N. F. “Corky” Thompson, and his beloved granddaughter, Jullian Amber Lawson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 62 years, Judy House Thompson; his son, J. Todd Thompson and wife, Allison; daughter, Tina Occhipinti; grandsons, Parker Thompson, Sterling Thompson and Connor Thompson; granddaughter, Madison Thompson; nieces, nephews and other beloved family members and dear friends.
A memorial service is planned for on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church, 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville. A reception will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to The Brotherhood Sunday School Class at Douglasville First United Methodist Church; The American Cancer Society atwww.cancer.org, or your favorite charity.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Elton Thompson.
To plant a tree in memory of Elton Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.