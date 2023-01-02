Elton Thompson

Elton Thompson, 84, of Douglasville, peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

A native of Georgia, he was born April 1, 1938 in Powder Springs, to the late Gilbert and Lillian Thompson. In his youth, he moved with his parents to Thomasville. Elton was a 1957 graduate of Thomasville High School, where he was a passionate and decorated football player. He graduated from Southern Tech with a degree in building construction. Elton attained his architectural license and was the architect on many projects for Heery & Heery Architects before opening his own practice.

