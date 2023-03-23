Emma Jean McDowell, 84, of Douglasville, died March 22, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Saturday, March 25, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 26
Service
Sunday, March 26, 2023
1:00PM
Conns Creek Baptist Church
Conns Creek Rd
Ball Ground, GA 30107
Mar 26
Interment
Sunday, March 26, 2023
2:00PM
Conns Creek Baptist Church
Conns Creek Rd
Ball Ground, GA 30107
