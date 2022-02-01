Emmett T. Torbert, 85, of Lithia Springs, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
A graveside service was held at Mozley Memorial Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ebb Fox officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.