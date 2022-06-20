Enna Faye Sherritze Howe, 75, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Faye was born Dec. 31, 1946 in Maynardville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Lune Sherritze and the late Nelle Shoffner Sherritze. Faye worked as a District Manager for Avon Products for many years. She also worked alongside her husband, Bob, in their family business, Arbor Decks.
Faye had a giving spirit and volunteered much of her time to singing Gospel music in nursing homes, serving with Meals on Wheels and by baking pound cakes for many friends, local businesses and acquaintances — to name a few. Faye also enjoyed gardening. She was a very selfless person who gave all her life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jody Sexton; and her siblings, Wade Sherritze, George Sherritze, Bill Sherritze, Rattler Sherritze and Mary Keck.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Michael “Bob” Howe; sons, Mark (Regina) Sexton and Marc (Beverly) Howe; sister, Sheila Best; grandchildren, Noah Sexton and Drew Sexton; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
Following the visitation, Faye will be carried to Cooke-Campbell Mortuary in Maynardville, Tennessee for funeral services and burial in the Phillip Keck Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Howe family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
