Mrs. Equilla Stephens, 83, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Private services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mrs. Stephens to The Second Baptist Church, 8074 Colquitt Street, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Stephens by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
