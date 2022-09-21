Ms. Era May Waldrop Clemons, age 91, of Madison, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday September 15, 2022. She was surrounded by caring family and friends.
Era was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who served others her entire life. She was born in Winston, Georgia; and grew up attending Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica. There Era was baptized, became a member and was married to Robert (Bob) Clemons. In later years, she attended Brookhaven Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Grayson United Methodist Church in Gwinnett County. At Grayson she made many dear friends - some of whom we are sure met her at the gates of Heaven. Era and Bob raised their three daughters in Northeast Atlanta and spent their retirement years in Snellville and Grayson. They enjoyed being close to their grandchildren. She moved to Madison last year with one of her daughters and sons-in-law. She was an excellent cook and baked delicious pound cakes. Era enjoyed cross stitching, gardening and watching her birds and butterflies. She was an avid sports fan for all Georgia teams - especially the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Atlanta Braves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.