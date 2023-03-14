Erma Williams Fair, 87, of Douglasville, died March 13, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Thursday, March 16, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 16
Funeral
Thursday, March 16, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 16
Interment
Thursday, March 16, 2023
1:00PM
Mozley Memorial Gardens
3180 S Sweetwater Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
