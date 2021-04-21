Mr. Ernest Clifford Brandenburg Jr., 84 of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021.
He was born June 17, 1936, in LaGrange, Georgia, the son of the late Ernest Clifford Brandenburg Sr. and the late Loraine Delamar Brandenburg. He retired in 1990 from Ford Motor Company with 31 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was Baptist by faith, attended Macedonia Baptist Church, and was a member of the Loftin Masonic Lodge #688. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Frankie Eleanor “Earline” Johnson Brandenburg; sons: Dan Brandenburg and Mark Brandenburg; siblings: Joe Stitt, Jerry Ann Hubbard, Angie Sheppard and Ray Brandenburg; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Brandenburg.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law: Kim and Mike Abercrombie of Newnan, Georgia; and Kelli Brandenburg of Douglasville, Georgia; siblings: JoAnn and Jimmy Strickland of Carrollton, Georgia; Johnny and Marie Brandenburg, also of Carrollton, Georgia; Phillip Brandenburg of North Carolina; and David and Thelma Jean Stitt of Franklin, Georgia; grandchildren: Michelle and Hawk Gunter; Elizabeth and Kyle Kanzler; and Cliff and Taylor Brandenburg; and great-grandchildren: Grae Gunter; Walker Brandenburg and Lydia Brandenburg.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister David Parmer and Glen Easterwood officiating. Masonic rites will be rendered by Loftin Lodge #688.
Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
