Ernest Paul “Doc” Ellison, age 89, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home in Bremen. He was born in Austell on July 6, 1932 to Ira Pennington Paul and Kate Pearl (Florence) at his family’s dairy farm. He was a beloved Husband, Daddy, and Papa. EP was a graduate of Austell High School in 1949. He went on to serve his community in many different capacities as a local grocer, Deacon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, school bus driver, mail carrier, Cobb County Commissioner, Real Estate Professional, Real Estate Developer, and member of the National Guard. He was a 75 year member of the Masons. Doc loved his family and enjoyed the last few years of his life on his farm with his cows.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Ellison; daughters, Karron Sikes (Bubba), Pamela Rohling (Christopher); son Kenneth Paul Ellison (Erin); stepson, Phillip Dyer; son-in-law, Chris Holland; nine grandchildren Derrick McPherson (Brittney), Nathaniel, Jonathan, Elijah, Juliana, Ira, Ellie Mae, Isaac, Oak; one great-granddaughter Raegan; and cousins, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Kathy Holland.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Farren Roper officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery, Austell. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
For anyone wishing to view the service virtually, it will be live streamed at the above listed time on Doc’s Tribute page at www.davisstruempf.com.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, Austell.
