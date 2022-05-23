Ernestine “Mimi” Carroll Hamrick, age 84, of Winston passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born in Douglas County, Georgia on March 3, 1938 to the late Claude Carroll and the late Florrie West Carroll. Ernestine worked at Arrow Shirt Company for 10 years and then later worked as a bus driver for Douglas County Board of Education for 31 years. She was a member of Arbor Heights Bible Church in Douglasville.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Harrah (Chris); grandchildren, Emma Harrah, Abby Harrah; nephews, Mike Mitchell (Molly), Jeff Hamrick (Clarissa); niece, Vickie Mitchell; great nephews, Nathan Mitchell (Tiffany), Jacob Hamrick (Hannah); great nieces, Ruth Debord (Steven).
In addition to her parents, Ernestine was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Austin Hamrick; sister, Nell Mitchell.
The family received friends Monday, May 23, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. with Brother Randy Smith officiating. Interment followed at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
