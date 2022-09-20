Ernie Malcolm James, age 75 of Villa Rica, Georgia peacefully passed from this earth and entered his home in heaven on September 17, 2022 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Malcolm was born in Villa Rica, Georgia on October 2, 1946 the son of the late William Frank James and Eunice Scroggins James. His Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He spent many years of his life serving in the preschool ministry of his church, alongside his wife, Patsy. Malcolm was a devoted husband to Patsy, who he cherished through the years. He was also an awesome father figure to his boys, Dan and Matt. Malcolm always supported them in everything and never failed to give them words of encouragement. One piece of encouragement they heard often was, “Never Give Up”. He was a true family man that rarely missed an opportunity to bring his family together. Malcolm especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him “Big Daddy”. Many of his close friends called him by this name as well. Malcolm loved their beach trips, holidays, working in his yard and family coffee time. He was also an avid University of Alabama football fan. Roll Tide!
