Ms. Esther Gambiza Mavingire Moyo, 92, formerly of Zimbabwe, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
The family
received friends
from 11:30 a.m.
until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30,
2021, at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville. Homegoing services were held at 12:30
p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Ndemera officiating. A committal followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.
Please consider donations to “Home going for Mom
Rest in piece Mom”
or CashApp to $dzunguboy to
help raise funds
to transport Ms.
Moyo home to Zimbabwe.
You may share
your thoughts
and condolences
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.