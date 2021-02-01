Ms. Esther Gambiza Mavingire Moyo, 92, formerly of Zimbabwe, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

The family

received friends

from 11:30 a.m.

until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30,

2021, at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville. Homegoing services were held at 12:30

p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Ndemera officiating. A committal followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.

Please consider donations to “Home going for Mom

Rest in piece Mom”

or CashApp to $dzunguboy to

help raise funds

to transport Ms.

Moyo home to Zimbabwe.

