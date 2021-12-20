Eugene Fessler, 62, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations should be made in Eugene’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 6-7 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. For the family and friends in Pennsylvania a service will take place at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory
of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.