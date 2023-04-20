Eugene Sidney Vaughn II, age 62, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on April 15, 2023. He was born in Flowery Branch, Georgia on May 24, 1960, son of the late Eugene S. Vaughn and the late Barbara Samples Vaughn. Eugene was the proud owner of CAP Installation company for over 25 years. His achievements included doing jobs for the 1996 summer Olympics and large remodeling jobs at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He took great pride in owning his own company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years: Pamela Monroe Vaughn; children: Cory Vaughn (Tara), Chelsea Vaughn, Selene Vaughn; grandchildren: Avery Vaughn, Sydney Vaughn; brothers: Larry Grizzle (Dena), Rick Grizzle, Eric Vaughn; son-in-law: Tim Rosselot; nieces and nephews: Richelle Higgins, Brian Hudgins Shane Hudgins, Amy Grizzle, Alesha Grizzle, Billy Vaughn, Robby Vaughn, Scott Vaughn, Phillip Vaughn, who referred to him as “The Great Uncle Chuck” which he loved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.