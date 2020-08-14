Eugene W. “Gene” Turner of Douglasville, GA born on August 20, 1933, in Floyd County, GA, died on August 13, 2020, to the late John Henry Turner and the late Maggie Bramlett Turner.
Gene retired from Georgia Kraft Company after 30 years of employment and also worked for the City of Douglasville for 10 years as Maintenance Supervisor with the Street Department. He was a member of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons, Pickens County, Chapter No. 028. He enjoyed his grandchildren immensely and his family and got great pleasure from carpentry and gardening after retirement. He was always willing and able to help anyone with any project. He loved to put jigsaw puzzles together. He was a loving and caring person and loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Brock Turner; sisters: Eva Turner Morris, Virginia Clare Turner, Dorothy Terrill; brother: Harold Turner.
He is survived by his daughter: Cynthia Joiner and her husband, David of Hoover, AL.; son: Dr. Jeffery Turner and his wife, Marie of Norcross, GA.; step children: Myron Taylor and Sherri Wylie of Douglasville, GA.; grandchildren: Robbie Joiner and his wife, Candy of Cumming, GA., Michael Turner and his wife, Kaitlyn of Loganville, GA., Dylan Wylie and his wife, Stacey of Carrollton, GA., Cole Wylie and his wife, Dakota of Austell, GA.; great grandchildren: William Joiner, Ella Joiner, James Joiner, Reagan Wylie, Deacon Wylie; sister: Claudia Arp of Cartersville, GA.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon.
A Funeral Service will be held at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday August 17, 2020 at noon. Interment will follow the service in Bright Star Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.