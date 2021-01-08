Eunice Mae Queen Gamblin, 86, Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
She was born in Acworth, GA on Sept. 19, 1934, the daughter of the late Joseph Columbus Queen and the late Zera Mae Whitworth Queen. Eunice was a kindergarten teacher and had taught at Atlanta Baptist Temple, Gospel Light, and Colonial Hills and retired in 1999. She enjoyed reading, quilting, collecting Precious Moments, and cross stitching. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children and their spouse: James Doyle and DeAnn Gamblin Jr., David Lamar and Deborah Gamblin Sr., Tammy Yvonne and Mike Blackwood, Jenny Patricia and Randall Bailey; grandchildren: Sabrina and Stephen Johnson, Joshua and Kim Gamblin, Sandy and David Motes, David and Cres Gamblin Jr., Jeremy and Amanda Blackwood, James Blackwood, Keri Solomon, Jonathon and Allison Solomon; 19 great-grandchildren: brothers: Perry and Joann Queen, Bobby and Eugenia Queen; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Doyle Gamblin Sr.; great-grandson: Jensen Gamblin; brothers: Harold Queen and Jimmy Queen; sister: Joyce Martin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mozley Memorial Park in Lithia Springs, Georgia with Bro. Billy Wood officiating.
The interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens with Josh Gamblin, David Gamblin Jr., James Blackwood, Jonathon Solomon, Bailey Motes and Brody Motes serving as Pallbearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.