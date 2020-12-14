Eva Jean Riley, 92,
of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
She was born in Chamblee, Georgia on Dec. 9, 1928, to the late Wilburn Burdette and Ruth Phillips Burdette. Jean was a retired bookkeeper with Image Color. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Austell, Ga., where she was active in United Methodist Women, sang in the choir for many years, and was a youth leader for a number of years. She worked closely with children at the Junior Order Children’s Home in Lexington, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Milton Riley; brothers: Alan Burdett and Stephen Burdette; and sister-in-law Linda Burdett.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane Austin; son, Scot Riley and his wife, Jeanette; grandchildren: Cory Austin, Sr. and his wife, Pam, Jason Austin and his wife, Camille, Amy Scoffield and her husband, Jonathan, and Hilarie Riley; great grandchildren: Cory Austin, Jr. and his wife, Samantha, Christian Austin, Peyton Austin, Tyler Dopler and his wife, Tara, Gabriel Scoffield, and Luca Scoffield, Kasey Tanner, Kelly Tanner, Kayla Tanner; great-great grandchildren: Ethan Dopler, Jacklynn Dopler and Austin Dopler; brothers: Phillip Burdette and Roy Burdett; sisters-in-law: Billie Ann Burdett and Marilyn Diane Burdette; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family-only visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, Georgia.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.
Interment will follow in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.high
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.