Eva Lou Puckett, 85, of Newnan, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
She was born in Cartersville on Dec. 29, 1935, to the late William Bill and Effie Mae Haney, and grew up in Centre, Alabama before later moving to Atlanta. She then lived most of her adult life in Douglasville before relocating to Newnan in 2008.
Eva retired from Parkway Regional Hospital, was a member of Summit Church in Newnan, and was loved by all who were blessed to know her. She was a praying woman and will always be remembered as a strong and courageous woman of faith, always helping others and being a blessing to many. She also loved the outdoors, watching birds, and growing flowers, and had a “green thumb” as an excellent gardener. She loved reading the Bible and other books, as well as crocheting, playing games, and watching the Braves, and truly enjoyed life to the fullest while always keeping heaven in sight.
She loved her family, especially all of her many grand and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Luke Puckett, great-grandson Lucas Shaw, brother Albert Haney, and sister Betty Puckett.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her 3 children, Ray Puckett (son) and wife, Wanda (Dallas, GA), Jan (daughter) and husband, William Brown (Temple, GA), and Lindy (daughter) and husband, Dennis Hankins (Newnan, GA); her siblings, James Haney (brother) and wife Sandra Haney (Stone Mountain, GA), Donald Haney (brother) of Forest Park, GA, Roy Haney (brother) and wife, Denise (Anniston, AL), Shirley Dawson (sister) of Centre, AL, Lavane Gilbert (sister) of Centre, AL, Mary Ann (sister) and husband, Elbert Parker (Cedar Bluff, AL), and Shelia Haney (sister) of Leesburg, AL; her 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved very dearly.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral service followed in the Chapel at 1 p.m., with Pastor Greg White officiating.
Interment followed at Beulahland Baptist Church, 229 Pleasant Grove Road, Rockmart.
