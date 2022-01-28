Eva Rigdon, 83, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
She was born July 1, 1938, in Atlanta to the late William B. Morgan and Ouida Morgan.
She worked for Suntrust Bank for over 45 years in various roles. She loved Christ and was a devoted member of Prays Mill Baptist Church in Douglasville for over 40 years. She was active in her Sunday School Class and in the WMU.
In her 83 years, she made many friends and will be missed greatly. We liked to say that she was “born needing an audience” because she was a great southern storyteller. She loved telling her friends funny stories about her exploits as a child and about her children and grandchildren whom she loved spending time with.
Eva is survived by her brother, Ronald Morgan (Kathy); her 4 children, Carol Mumbower, Tracy Holtzclaw (Jeff), Brooks Rigdon (Lisa) and Kent Rigdon (Kitty); grandchildren Justin Mumbower (Rebecca), Ryan Mumbower (Jill), Jake Rigdon (Andrea Gentile), Morgan Ritchie (Travis), Kailey Rigdon, Kaci Holtzclaw and Cole Rigdon; great-grandchildren, Sydney Townes (Cody), Kira Mumbower, Grace Mumbower, Brock Mumbower, Dash Mumbower; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton Townes and Brantleigh Townes.
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, but the family will receive friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home & Rosehaven Cemetery at 8640 Rose Ave., Douglasville. Please check their website or call them to determine the exact date and time. There will be a two-hour visitation followed immediately by the funeral service with Pastor Josh Buice officiating. She will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Cemetery in Douglasville.
