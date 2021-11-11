Eva Sue Landrum, 79, of Lithia Springs, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Rosehaven at a later date.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
