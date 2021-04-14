Evelyn Faye Abercrombie Little Humphries, 91, of Douglasville, died Monday, April 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Heritage Baptist Church on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 12:30-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Berryhill officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Douglasville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Evelyn Little Humphries to Heritage Baptist Church, 8800 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Humphries by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.