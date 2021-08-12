Evilee “Tommie” Smallwood Price, age 94 of Fairplay, passed away August 11, 2021.
She was born June 10, 1927 in Bowdon, Georgia, daughter of the late Josiah Barr and Mozella Bishop Barr. She retired from Douglas County School System after having worked in nutrition department for more than 20 years. She was known to her grandchildren as “Maw Maw” and truly had a servant’s heart, always wanting to help her family and friends. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Rudy Arnold Smallwood; husband, Paul Thomas Price; son, Roger Dale Smallwood; granddaughter, Ginger Horton; five sisters, and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Ronald Horton of Lagrange; daughter-in-law, Mattie Smallwood of Winston; three grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Jason Horton, and J.R. Smallwood; seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor J.R. Smallwood officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
