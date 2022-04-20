Faith Marie Key Sims, 23, of Winston, died April 19, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Newborn officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
