Faith Marie Key Sims, 23, of Winston, died April 19, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Newborn officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Garden.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

