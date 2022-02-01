Fannie Ellen Fairley, age 99, of Jasper, Georgia passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Rock Creek Manor Assisted Living. She was born March 31, 1922 to Thomas and Margaret Purvis in Willacoochee, Georgia.
Fannie Ellen is survived by sons and daughters-in-law; Willard Jr. and Betty Fairley of Jasper, Lynn and Shirley Fairley of Peachtree City, and Gary Fairley of Palm Coast, Florida; grandsons David (Victoria), Chris (Heather), and Matt (Nicole); great-grandchildren Devin, Austin, Austin Gabriel, Kyla, Everett and Alyssa Mae Fairley; sister-in-law, Virginia Fairley and many beloved nephews and nieces.
Fannie Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Willard Fairley, Sr., daughter-in-law Susan Fairley, grandson Rusty Fairley, sister Lillian Flowers, brothers Orman, Russell and Brice Purvis.
She attended schools in Willacoochee and Atlanta and was a 1941 graduate of Commercial High in Atlanta. After accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl she lived out her faith for the remainder of her years. After raising her three sons she went back in the work force and retired as a secretary for the Surplus Property Division for the state of Georgia. She was an excellent cook, loved reading and spending time with family.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with Dr. Joseph Rodgers officiating. Address 1680 Westview Drive S.W. Atlanta, Georgia.
The family received friends at Roper Funeral Home Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Fannie Ellen's memory to "Rusty's Place" in care of First Baptist Church Peachtree City, 208 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269.
Roper Funeral Home, Jasper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.