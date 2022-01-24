Florence Eleanor Peek, 91, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
She was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Mr. Doctor Edward Giles and the late Mrs. Mary Giles. Mrs. Peek was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved reading her Bible, crossword puzzles and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James Merritt Peek; daughter, Cindy Lackey; brother, Edward Giles; granddaughter, Kimberly Lackey; and great-granddaughter, Kacie Kimball.
Mrs. Peek is survived by son and daughter-in-law, James “Jimmy” and Maria Peek of Douglasville; three grandchildren, Lissa Kimball, Amy Lackey and Kelly Bryan; great-grandchildren, Stacie Kimball, Jagger Green, Alexis Harris, Ethan Hayes, Levi Sharp and Parker Bryan, and Ella Bryan.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. A private inurnment will take place at Mozley Memorial Garden at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
