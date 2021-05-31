Florence Gloria Stone, 88, of Acworth, formerly of Villa Rica, died Saturday, May 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Hightower’s with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
