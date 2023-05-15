Floyd Gene Cronan, 82, of Douglasville, died May 15, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at Mozley Memorial Garden on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Service information

May 17
Graveside
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
11:00AM
Mozley Memorial Gardens
3180 S Sweetwater Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
