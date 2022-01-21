Floyd Minor, 82, of Douglasville, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Golden Memorial UMC. The Rev. Robert S. King is the pastor. The Rev. Bobby Harris is the eulogist. The Rev. Michael Springer is

the officiant.

Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville.

A viewing was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the funeral home chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville.

Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.

