Floyd Minor, 82, of Douglasville, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Golden Memorial UMC. The Rev. Robert S. King is the pastor. The Rev. Bobby Harris is the eulogist. The Rev. Michael Springer is
the officiant.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville.
A viewing was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the funeral home chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.