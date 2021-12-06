Mr. Floyd Thomas Kirby, 93, of Lithia Springs, GA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Mr. Kirby was born on May 9, 1928, in Carroll County, GA to the late Mr. Floyd Tollison Kirby and Lena Elvira Daniel Kirby. He was a Baptist and Christian by faith who in his later years enjoyed watching sermons on television and reading his Bible.
Mr. Kirby served his country beginning at Dobbins Air Force Reserves for one year before joining the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean War on the USS Piedmont, General AE Anderson and on a Destroyer with a volunteer rescue unit to retrieve bodies. Mr. Kirby retired from Norfolk Southern Railways. He was a member of the brotherhood of Masons (Battle Hill No. 523), Shriners and Eastern Star Douglasville Chapter #423. Mr. Kirby enjoyed everything outdoors, and especially deer hunting.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kirby was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Mae Nixon Kirby, who he married on March 16, 1951; his daughter, Mary Ann Dudley; his son, Larry Steve Kirby; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Kirby; grandson, Dane Daniel Lee Dickie; great-grandson, Luke Patterson Dudley; son-in-law, Elwyn Bill Dudley; and his five brothers, Hermice Kirby, Lewis Kirby, Bobby Kirby, Murphy Kirby and Gaynor Kirby.
He is survived by his daughter, Freda Lynne Dickie and husband, Mike; daughter-in-law, Diane Grace Kirby; grandchildren, Dr. Elwyn Billy Dudley Jr. and wife, Annette; Gary Dudley and
wife, Candie, Tina White and husband, Tim, Rene Keese
and husband, Randy, Steve Kirby and wife, Kristy, Steven Key and wife, Heather, Brian Key and wife, Melinda; 23 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
