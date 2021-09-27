Forrest Ellis, 99, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Sept. 25,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 2433 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Forrest Ellis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 28
Visitation
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 28
Service
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Sep 28
Interment
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
2:00PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
2433 Brownsville Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.