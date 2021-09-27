Forrest Ellis, 99, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Sept. 25,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 2433 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
