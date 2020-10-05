Frances “Fran” Gail Baker, age 63, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 25, 1957 to the late Coatus Davis and the late Lois Dunn Davis. She was office manager for Dr. Tammy Robinson and Dr. Clark Robinson at Internal Medicine. She was a member of New Genesis Baptist Church. Fran was a loving wife, mama and maw maw.
Fran is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ronald “Ronnie” Baker; children: Kevin Baker and his wife, Jill, Kim Cole and her husband, Brad, Kayla Carter and her husband, Matt; grandchildren: Noelle Smith, Riley Baker, Carly Cole, Caden Cole, Ryan Carter, Emma Cliette, Sadie Frances Carter; sisters: Barbra Davis, Bennie Fields and her husband, Hulon, Carol James and her husband, Vic; brothers: Homer Davis and his wife, Estelle, Joey Davis and his wife, Dawn; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m.
A funeral service was held in the chapel of the funeral home Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Lloyd Latham and Reverend Jimmy Dunn officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Melrose Cemetery in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
