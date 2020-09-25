Frances Gorman Shackleford, 95, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Greater Mt. Olive Overcoming Church of God church yard, 8125 Carten St. Douglasville, with Bishop Randy Parker, pastor and eulogist and Elder Karey Price, presiding.
Interment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Visitation took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Funeral Home Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134.
The remains can also be viewed Saturday at the church from 12 p.m. until the hour of the services.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary of Douglasville.
