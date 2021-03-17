Mrs. Frances
Jeanette McLendon,
84, of Temple, died Sunday, March 14,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 12 p.m.
to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday
at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. David Shiver officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers
the family has asked that donations be made to The Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
