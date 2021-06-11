Mrs. Frances
Roberts McBroom,
80, of Winston, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021.
She was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Whitmire, South Carolina, the daughter of the late
Mr. Herman Oscar Roberts and the late Mrs. Leastie Georgia Boone Roberts. Mrs. McBroom loved sewing, gardening, reading,
and was especially a talented quilt maker. She loved spending
time with her family. Mrs. McBroom was
a longtime member
of Popular Springs Baptist Church in
Lithia Springs.
In addition to
her parents, she is preceded in death
by her husband,
Mr. Donald Gene McBroom; brother, Larry Roberts
Mrs. McBroom is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Tammie and Johnny Eubanks of Winston, Connie Clay
of Gray; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Tonya McBroom
of Dallas; sisters
and brother-in-law, Florence Fletcher of Douglasville, Louise
and Pat McGuire of Port St. Johns, Florida, Bonnie Moon of Douglasville, Ramona Anderson of Douglasville; brother and sister-in-law, James and Janelle Roberts of Bremen; seven grandchildren, Ryan Eubanks, Brittany E. Ponder, Lance Clay, Tosha Sherrill, Becky Youngblood, Michael Russo, Kristin Russo; twelve great grandchildren, Sophia Eubanks, Ella Eubanks, Landon Ponder,
Bennett Ponder, Wyatt Ponder, Cole Clay,
Wyatt Clay, Easton
Clay, Dylan Carden, Dalton Carden, Harper Carroll, Ayla Mortensen; numerous nieces and nephews
also survive.
The family will
receive friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services
will be conducted Monday, June 14,
2021, at 11 a.m. from
the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Mr. Stacy Tripp officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangement.
