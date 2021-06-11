Mrs. Frances

Roberts McBroom,

80, of Winston, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021.

She was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Whitmire, South Carolina, the daughter of the late

Mr. Herman Oscar Roberts and the late Mrs. Leastie Georgia Boone Roberts. Mrs. McBroom loved sewing, gardening, reading,

and was especially a talented quilt maker. She loved spending

time with her family. Mrs. McBroom was

a longtime member

of Popular Springs Baptist Church in

Lithia Springs.

In addition to

her parents, she is preceded in death

by her husband,

Mr. Donald Gene McBroom; brother, Larry Roberts

Mrs. McBroom is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Tammie and Johnny Eubanks of Winston, Connie Clay

of Gray; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Tonya McBroom

of Dallas; sisters

and brother-in-law, Florence Fletcher of Douglasville, Louise

and Pat McGuire of Port St. Johns, Florida, Bonnie Moon of Douglasville, Ramona Anderson of Douglasville; brother and sister-in-law, James and Janelle Roberts of Bremen; seven grandchildren, Ryan Eubanks, Brittany E. Ponder, Lance Clay, Tosha Sherrill, Becky Youngblood, Michael Russo, Kristin Russo; twelve great grandchildren, Sophia Eubanks, Ella Eubanks, Landon Ponder,

Bennett Ponder, Wyatt Ponder, Cole Clay,

Wyatt Clay, Easton

Clay, Dylan Carden, Dalton Carden, Harper Carroll, Ayla Mortensen; numerous nieces and nephews

also survive.

The family will

receive friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services

will be conducted Monday, June 14,

2021, at 11 a.m. from

the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Mr. Stacy Tripp officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory

of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangement.

