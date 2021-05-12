Frances T. Weeks, age 93 of Marietta, GA, went peacefully to her Lord on May 12th, 2021, after a brief illness. Fran or “Memaw”, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren and extended family, was born in Corinth, Mississippi on October 5, 1927, to her loving parents, Abe and Irene Turner. Fran had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Douglasville Church of Christ for over 50 years and found a home at Marietta First United Methodist Church when she moved to Marietta in 2016. After retiring as Customer Services Manager at GreyStone Power Corporation, Fran enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, and continuing her involvement and support in community projects about which she was passionate.
Fran married the love of her life, the late Homer L. Weeks, Jr., at the close of World War II and they were married for 56 years. Fran leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, H.E. “Gene” and Dianne Weeks, Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Gary Eidelstein, Miami, FL; six grandchildren, Matt Eidelstein and wife Rebecca, Ryan Eidelstein and wife Vicky, Jennifer Peaster and husband Jeremy, Ashlee Weeks and fiancé Dustin Stevenson, Kelley Lee and husband Steve, Scott Townson and wife Dusty, and beloved godson Cody, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Fran loved spending special times with her eight wonderful, great-grandkids, Everett, Coralie, Costa, Patrick, Peyton, Sydney, Maddie Kate, and Camie. She would frequently FaceTime the grandkids to keep up with their activities or just see how their day went. Fran also had many other special love ones that she helped raise who enjoyed claiming her as their Memaw too! Whether it was adding additional place settings at the dinner table or offering wise counsel and encouragement, Terrell, Monty, Chuck, Lynne, and others could always count on their Memaw!
Fran was oftentimes referred to as “one of God’s Angels on earth”. Regardless of one’s position in life, she always shared her beautiful, warm smile, and compassion with everyone she met. She demonstrated unwavering and incomparable love, support, and encouragement for her children, grandchildren, and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
The service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Fran’s memory for the Wellstar Community Hospice, c/o Wellstar Foundation. All donations can be made online at www.wellstar.org/give or sent directly to Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30066
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Frances T. Weeks by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
