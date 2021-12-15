Mrs. Frances W. Hensley, 90, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kennestone Hospital.
She was born
Feb. 25, 1931, in Quitman, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. John David Wilson and the late Mrs. Ethel Yates Wilson. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, and gardening. She also loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Eugene Hensley; son, Lawrence “Larry” Earl Hensley; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Marie Howard and Dr. Michael Howard of Marietta, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan Eugene and Amanda Hensley of Villa Rica, Georgia, Mark and Renee Hensley of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Mary Sally Hensley of LaGrange Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Chad Hensley, Jonathan Hensley and wife, Kayla, Megan Giammarco, Jacob Giammarco, Chris Hensley and wife, Alicia, Julie Anne Howard, Laura Howard Belnier and husband, David, Christopher Howard and fiancé, Lindsey Cowles, Lauren Hensley and Orrie Johnson, and Taylor Hensley Caulder and husband, Logan; 4 great-grandchildren, Braden, Lillie, Ollie, and Hensley Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Entombment services will follow at 3 p.m. at Restlawn Memory Gardens in LaGrange.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.